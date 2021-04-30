The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 30.7% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

