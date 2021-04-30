The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. United Bank raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 249,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,531. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

