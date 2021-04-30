The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 273,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,531. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $232.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

