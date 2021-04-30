The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $355.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies traded as high as $318.20 and last traded at $316.98, with a volume of 20257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $315.50.
EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.78.
In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.