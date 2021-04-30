The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $355.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies traded as high as $318.20 and last traded at $316.98, with a volume of 20257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $315.50.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.78.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

