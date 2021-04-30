The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 432 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 341.43.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

