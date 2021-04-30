The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $45.15 on Monday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
