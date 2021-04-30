The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.54.

TAL opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,173.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,986,000. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,983,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

