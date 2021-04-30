The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 578,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241,095 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $38,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after buying an additional 907,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,651,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

