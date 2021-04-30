The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 112,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,073,981 shares.The stock last traded at $67.03 and had previously closed at $69.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

