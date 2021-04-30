The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $164.17 and last traded at $163.96, with a volume of 5713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.86.

The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

