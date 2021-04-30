The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35. The Home Depot posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $14.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,669,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in The Home Depot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $323.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,739. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $328.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

