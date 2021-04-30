The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Up 70.6% in April

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

The InterGroup stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. 796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231. The InterGroup has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.