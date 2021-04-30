The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 13828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.