The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Raised to $36.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 106,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,858. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,223,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,784,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after buying an additional 1,617,832 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.