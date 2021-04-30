The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 613,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 769.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 434,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 384,656 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.