The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,601 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The J. M. Smucker worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of SJM opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.74. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

