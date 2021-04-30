The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $130.78. 1,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,192. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average is $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

