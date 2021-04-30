The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $60.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Joint traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 1289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JYNT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Joint by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $811.37 million, a PE ratio of 210.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

