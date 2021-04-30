The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCEM remained flat at $$106.00 during midday trading on Friday. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39. The Monarch Cement has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

The Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

