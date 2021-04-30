The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 165,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 40,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

NYSE:IRL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. 20,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,206. The New Ireland Fund has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.