The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.93. 131,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,572. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $325.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

