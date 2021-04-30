The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.800-9.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.62. The company had a trading volume of 48,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,167. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $172.32 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.11.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $296.31.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

