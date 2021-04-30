The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.800-9.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.07 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.31.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $273.89. The company had a trading volume of 63,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,167. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $172.32 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.11.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.