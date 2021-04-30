The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The Southern stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 170,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

