The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

The Southern (NYSE:SO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Shares of SO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. 5,318,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,157. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

