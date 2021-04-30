The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lessened by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $185.33 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.37 and its 200 day moving average is $169.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $336.42 billion, a PE ratio of -116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

