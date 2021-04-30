Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

THTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.55.

THTX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,156. The firm has a market cap of $322.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,606 shares in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

