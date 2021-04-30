TheStreet Lowers Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.48.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,468,933. Discovery has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

