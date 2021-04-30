ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDUP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

ThredUp stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

