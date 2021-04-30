ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDUP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

ThredUp stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Analyst Recommendations for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit