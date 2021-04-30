thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.51 ($14.72).

TKA stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, hitting €11.21 ($13.18). The company had a trading volume of 2,681,603 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.56.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

