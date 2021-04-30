Tiptree (TIPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter.

TIPT traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.60. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,863 shares in the company, valued at $127,363.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Friedman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,291 shares in the company, valued at $594,306.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $484,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

