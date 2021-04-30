Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.44

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as low as $2.46. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 160,305 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 986.16% and a negative net margin of 382.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

