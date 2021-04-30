Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.59.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 874,178 shares of company stock worth $48,157,316 over the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

