Total (NYSE:TOT) Issues Earnings Results

Total (NYSE:TOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $44.28. 2,795,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,740. Total has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on TOT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

