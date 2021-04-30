Total Se (EPA:FP) Receives €44.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Total Se (EPA:FP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.89 ($52.81).

A number of research firms recently commented on FP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FP stock traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Friday, reaching €37.10 ($43.65). The company had a trading volume of 6,974,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.79. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

