Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $40,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSEM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. 1,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,746. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

