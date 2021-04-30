Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,628 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical volume of 236 put options.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $23,240,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $22,847,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $13,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.