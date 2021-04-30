TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.45-3.58 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.59. 45,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit