TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.45-3.58 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.59. 45,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

