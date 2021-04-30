TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.890-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $744 million-$754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.63 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.450-3.580 EPS.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

