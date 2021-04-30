Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

NYSE TNL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.25. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $54,927,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $26,808,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $18,747,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $17,092,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $14,968,000.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.