TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.860 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. 359,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,508. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

In other news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $47,296.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

