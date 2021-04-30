TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.420-3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.860 EPS.

TriNet Group stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,508. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,111,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,061.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

