Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Trisura Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$133.63.

Shares of TSU traded up C$1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$131.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,044. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$39.39 and a 1-year high of C$132.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.51.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 5.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

