Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.17. 918,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRTN. B. Riley raised their target price on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

