Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.17. 917,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. Triton International has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.89%.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

