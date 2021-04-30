Trodl (TRO) Market Cap Achieves $1.27 Million

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Trodl has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $75,223.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trodl coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trodl has traded 61.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Trodl

Trodl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Buying and Selling Trodl

