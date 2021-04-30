Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,897 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 0.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 226,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,195,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 112,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,179. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.