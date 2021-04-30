Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 137.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 359,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 226,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.43. 118,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,179. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

