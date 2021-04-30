Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 3,672 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,672 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock worth $1,018,463. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.