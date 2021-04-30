Truist Financial Corp Makes New $192,000 Investment in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forterra by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forterra by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

FRTA opened at $23.40 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

